Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 16, 2018

Court Calendars for January 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2018 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Jan. 16 114.0—Jennifer Mule v Town of Boston - Jacob A Piorkowski - David Henry Walsh IV 115.0—People v Cristy L Stutzman - John A Cirando - Emily A Woodard 116.0—People v Frankie L Barrington - Mario J Gutierrez - Christopher T Valdina 117.0—People v Frankie L Barrington - Mario J Gutierrez - ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo