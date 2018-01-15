Courtney Donahue | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Courtney Donahue, an attorney with Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, has joined Phi Alpha Delta, alumni chapter. Phi Alpha Delta is the largest professional coed law fraternity in the country advancing integrity, compassion and courage through service to the student, the school, the profession and the community. Donahue served as a member of Phi Alpha Delta during both undergraduate and law school.

At Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, Donahue concentrates her practice in all areas of estate planning, estate administration and probate proceedings and other related surrogate court proceedings. In addition, Donahue handles matters concerning infant and adult guardianship proceedings.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.