Deeds filed January 3, 2018

Deeds   Recorded January 3, 2018                       54   Brighton KANE, NOUHACK SIOUTHOUM to CAMACHO, CRYSTAL Property Address: 15O FAIRFIELD DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11969  Page: 39 Tax Account: 136.16-1-14 Full Sale Price: $165,000 OMALLEY, STEPHEN A to ROUSE, PETRICIA N Property Address: 169 N LANDING ROAD, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11969  Page: 84 Tax Account: 123.05-2-14 Full Sale Price: $154,000   Chili LINDSAY, KEVIN J to PHILLIPS, GARY F Property Address: 6 BENEDICT ROAD, ...

