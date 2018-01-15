Eliza Friedman | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Eliza Friedman, an associate at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, co-chaired the WNY Women’s Foundation Fall in Fashion luncheon. Friedman has served as a Fall in Fashion committee member for the past three years.

At Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, Friedman concentrates her practice on the representation of private companies in all stages of the growth cycle, as well as the venture capital firms and strategic investors that finance these companies in debt and equity offerings. Her experience also includes advising business founders.

