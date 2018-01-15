Don't Miss
Judge Barbara Howe to receive Jaeckle Award

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2018 0

The University at Buffalo School of Law will present  Barbara Howe, former New York state Surrogate Judge for Erie County, with the 2018 Edwin F. Jaeckle award, the highest honor the law school and the UB Law Alumni Association can bestow. The award is given annually to a person who exemplifies the highest ideals of the school and ...

