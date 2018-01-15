Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for January 3, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court for January 3, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   E SMITH CONSTRACTORS LLC, 2610 SOUTH SALINA STREET, SYRACUSE, NY 13205 Favor: LABOR READY NORTHEAST INC Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $32,062.81 EVA GOURMET LLC, 75 WURZ AVENUE, UTICA, NY 13502 Favor: AMERICAN ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo