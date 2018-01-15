Lawsuit filed over denied insurance claim

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Canandaigua man is suing his automobile insurance carrier because the company denied a $24,000 claim for damage to his sports car that was wrecked while he was driving on the Watkins Glen International race track. Jeffrey V. Kuney was driving his 2009 Dodge Viper at the track on June 21, 2016, when he lost control ...