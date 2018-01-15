Man files complaint, says ex-Gov. Spitzer threatened him

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

NEW YORK (AP) — Detectives are looking into a man's claim that disgraced former Gov. Eliot Spitzer threatened to stab him during an irate interaction in a restaurant, police said Sunday. Jamie Antolini filed a complaint on Friday regarding an argument earlier in the month, authorities said. Antolini said he was having dinner Jan. 2 when Spitzer ...