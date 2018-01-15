Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 3, 2018

Mortgages filed January 3, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 3, 2018                       71   Brighton CAMACHO, CRYSTAL Property Address: 150 FAIRFIELD DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3354 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $162,011.00   Brockport BULL, NATE & SICILIANO, STEPHEN Property Address: 85 HOLLEY ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1848 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $127,425.00 EVERTSON, MARK Property Address: 193 CLARK ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1105 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $132,554.00 WIECZOREK, MARCIA D & WIECZOREK, PAUL Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo