Home / Law / Prosecutors seek May 14 trial date for Manafort and Gates

Prosecutors seek May 14 trial date for Manafort and Gates

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu January 15, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller said Friday they will ask a federal judge to set a May 14 trial date for President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and a business partner on fraud, conspiracy and money laundering charges. The government stated its intention in a court filing Friday that also summarized ...

