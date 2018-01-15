Prosecutors seek May 14 trial date for Manafort and Gates

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON - Prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller said Friday they will ask a federal judge to set a May 14 trial date for President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and a business partner on fraud, conspiracy and money laundering charges. The government stated its intention in a court filing Friday that also summarized ...