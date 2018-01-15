Richard Capote | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Richard Capote has joined Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP as an associate in the real estate practice group where he will focus on the leasing, acquisition, sale and financing of commercial real estate.

Capote’s experience includes the representation of sellers, purchasers, lending institutions, borrowers, landlords and tenants with regards to commercial real estate needs. He received his J.D. from University of Detroit Mercy School of Law and his B.A. from University of Michigan.

