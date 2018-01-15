Don't Miss
Roc NORML meeting set for Monday

Roc NORML meeting set for Monday

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2018 0

The newly formed Rochester chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (Roc NORML) will hold its second monthly meeting on Monday. The meeting, scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. at M’s 4300 Bar & Grill, 4300 Culver Road, will focus on proposed marijuana-related legislation. The organization is launching a letter-writing campaign Monday and there ...

