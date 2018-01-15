Roc NORML meeting set for Monday

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The newly formed Rochester chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (Roc NORML) will hold its second monthly meeting on Monday. The meeting, scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. at M’s 4300 Bar & Grill, 4300 Culver Road, will focus on proposed marijuana-related legislation. The organization is launching a letter-writing campaign Monday and there ...