Sarah Brennan | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Sarah Brennan, a senior associate at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, has been named to the advisory board of the Women’s Business Center at Canisius College, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women-owned businesses by empowering entrepreneurs to develop successful businesses through education, one-on-one counseling and building valuable networks. At Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, Brennan focuses primarily on mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate and securities law and has worked extensively on acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures, including cross-border transactions for both private equity and corporate clients.

