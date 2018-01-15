Don't Miss
Western District Case Notes

By: Daily Record Staff Kevin M. Hogan and Sean C. McPhee January 15, 2018 0

This article originally appeared in The Bulletin, the official publication of the Bar Association of Erie County. It is reprinted here with permission. Diversity jurisdiction In Coffin et al. v. Dr. Peppersnapple Group, Inc., No. 16-CV-6761-FPG (Oct. 26, 2017), plaintiff commenced a lawsuit in State Court alleging that defendant’s negligence caused his personal injuries. When defendant removed the lawsuit ...

