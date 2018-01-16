Alfred Chu | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Alfred Chu joined the firm as an associate in the intellectual property practice group. He has significant experience in patent preparation, prosecution and post-grant review proceedings. Chu joins Harter Secrest & Emery from Martin & Ferraro in Los Angeles, Calif. He previously practiced at Hahn, Loeser & Parks in Cleveland, Ohio. Chu earned a degree in electrical engineering from the University of California, Irvine before graduating from the University of Akron School of Law.

