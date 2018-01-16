Andrew Nason | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Andrew Nason recently joined the firm as an associate in the intellectual property practice group. An experienced litigator, he has represented clients in complex litigation in federal district and appellate courts including the Supreme Court of the United States. Nason was most recently at Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox PLLC in Washington, D.C., and previously practiced at Frommer Lawrence & Haug LLP, also in Washington. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Rochester, and is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center.

