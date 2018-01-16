Christina McInerney and Scott Michaud | Bergmann

Christina McInerney and Scott Michaud have joined the team at architecture and engineering firm Bergmann.

McInerney will work with the New York Buildings team as a municipal planner in the Rochester office. She will be involved in community engagement and public outreach, planning research and producing presentation materials for meetings. Prior to working for Bergmann, McInerney worked for the Monroe County Department of Planning & Development as a planner.

Michaud will work with the New York Buildings team as a design engineer in the Rochester office. He will be involved in commissioning and design. Prior to working for Bergmann, Michaud worked for the Resilient Communities Working Group in Akron, Ohio as a mechanical engineer.

