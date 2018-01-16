Don't Miss
Corporations Doing Business As for January 4, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2018 0

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.   DEI - DEI’S LOVE BASKETS & THINGS Address: POST  OFFICE  BOX  10, SPENCERPORT, NY 14559 SCHOOLMARMS INVESTMENT ASSOCIATION Address: 494 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 DEI - DEI’S LOVE BASKETS & THINGS Address: POST  OFFICE  BOX  10, SPENCERPORT, ...

