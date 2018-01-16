Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 17, 2018

Court Calendars for January 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2018 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Jan. 17 142.0—James Adams v Anthony Annucci - Leah R Nowotarski - Victor Paladino 143.0—People v Willie Bozman Jr - Thomas J Eoannou - Julie Bender Fiske 144.0—People v Jermaine M Gotham - Charles A Marangola - Christopher T Valdina 145.0—People v Mark A Perrin - Mark C Davison - R Michael Tantillo 146.0—People ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo