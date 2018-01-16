Court of Appeals – Class actions: Desrosiers v. Perry Ellis Menswear, et al. & Vasquez v. National Securities Corporation

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Court of Appeals Class actions Dismissal, discontinuance, or compromise – Notice – Pre-certification Desrosiers v. Perry Ellis Menswear, et al. & Vasquez v. National Securities Corporation No. 121 & 122 Judge Fahey Background: At issue on appeal is whether CPLR 908 applies only to certified class actions, or also to class actions that are settled or dismissed before ...