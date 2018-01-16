Court of Appeals – Class actions: Desrosiers v. Perry Ellis Menswear, et al. & Vasquez v. National Securities Corporation

Don't Miss
January 16, 2018

New York State Court of Appeals Class actions Dismissal, discontinuance, or compromise – Notice – Pre-certification Desrosiers v. Perry Ellis Menswear, et al. & Vasquez v. National Securities Corporation No. 121 & 122 Judge Fahey Background: At issue on appeal is whether CPLR 908 applies only to certified class actions, or also to class actions that are settled or dismissed before ...

