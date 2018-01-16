Jason Mayausky | Tette & Ingersoll CPAs P.C.

Jason Mayausky has been promoted to partner of Tette & Ingersoll CPAs P.C., a division of Allied Financial Partners.

A CPA in New York and Ohio, Mayausky received his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and Master of Business Administration from John Carroll University. Since joining Allied Financial Partners this past spring as director of audit and accounting services, Mayausky has been working to expand the financial statement audit, review and compilation service offerings at Tette & Ingersoll. In addition, Mayausky has significant experience providing value-added projections, value-added projections, valuations and business planning services.

In addition to over 14 years of experience, Mayausky has also served as an adjunct instructor at John Carroll University, Cleveland State University and Nazareth College.

