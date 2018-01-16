Leigh Danielson | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Leigh Danielson has joined the firm as a patent specialist in the intellectual property practice group. She is a Registered Patent Agent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), experienced in the preparation and filing of patent application-related papers, including Patent Cooperation Treaty international applications and related matters. A graduate of the University of West Florida, Danielson previously worked with the Humane Society of the United States in Washington, D.C., and in the intellectual property practices at Morrison & Foerster LLP and Luce, Forward, Hamilton & Scripps LLP, both in San Diego, Cali.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.