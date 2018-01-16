Tee Nelson | HR Works Inc.

Tee Nelson has joined HR Works Inc. as a compliance specialist. Nelson has more than eight years of HR experience and will use her expertise in compliance to support HR Works’ compliance services department.

Nelson holds a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Virginia Wesleyan College and a master’s degree in organizational leadership and human resource development from St. John Fisher College. She lives in Webster.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.