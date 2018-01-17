Don't Miss
Building Loan Agreements for January 5, 2018

January 17, 2018

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   ANTONELLI SELF STORAGE AT COLLEGETOWN LLC Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $4,122,900 GEDDES  ROCHESTER LLC Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $7,275,000 ROCHESTER N CLINTON FDS 715792 LLC Lender: S&T BANK Amount: $2,000,000 ROCHESTER REVITALIZATION LLC Lender: PERL LAND DEVELOPMENT CORP Amount: $110,000 PILOSI, CHRISTOPHER Lender: CASCIANI, JOHN Amount: $120,000 COURT STREET ROCHESTER LLC Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $23,600,000 OTTAVIANI, ...

