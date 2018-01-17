Ex-CIA officer charged with keeping notebooks full of classified information

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A former Central Intelligence Agency officer was arrested at a New York airport Monday night and accused of keeping notebooks filled with detailed information about undercover agents and assets after he left his job. Jerry Chun Shing Lee, also known as "Zhen Cheng Li," 53, is charged with unlawful retention of national defense information. Lee had his ...