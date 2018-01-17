Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for January 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   HEATH, TAB W Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,251.18 NEIGHBORHOOD DENTAL PARTNERS OF NY PC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $83,640.83 NEILON, ROBERT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $222,851.90 NPR RESTAURANTS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $36,912.85 RISTUCCIA, BRUCE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,051.31 SESSION, ANTHONY L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,815.34 STRAUSS, SHANNON Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $220,213.05 YANNO, ANNE ...

