Home / Law / Guilty plea entered in fatal shooting

Guilty plea entered in fatal shooting

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2018 0

Robert Jackson, 66, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Tuesday in the death of Craig Dryer, 62. Jackson shot Dryer in the face on July 19 on Reynolds Street, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Under the plea agreement, Jackson is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 15 to 25 years in prison, plus 5 years of post-release ...

