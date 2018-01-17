Guilty plea entered in fatal shooting

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Robert Jackson, 66, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Tuesday in the death of Craig Dryer, 62. Jackson shot Dryer in the face on July 19 on Reynolds Street, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Under the plea agreement, Jackson is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 15 to 25 years in prison, plus 5 years of post-release ...