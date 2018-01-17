Don't Miss
Guilty plea entered in stabbing case

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2018 0

A parolee has admitted to stabbing a taxi driver in July. Eugene Hutchings, 47, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree assault before Monroe County Court Judge Vincent M. Argento. On July 18, Hutchings pulled a knife on the cab driver and demanded money. Before the victim could ...

