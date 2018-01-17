Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for January 5, 2018

January 17, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   NIEVES, CARLOS 321 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 NORTH SIDE AUTO SERVICE 462 NORTH STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14605 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF MOTOR VEHICLES Amount: $37,450.00 OCASIO, ALEXIS A 133 RAND STREET, ROCHESTER, NY ...

