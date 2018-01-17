Judgments Supreme and County Court for January 5, 2018

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party. RIVERA, ISIDORO 335 MCNAUGHTON STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $325.00 SM ENTERPRISES OF ROCHESTER INC, 1204 HARRIS ROAD, WEBSTER, NY 14580 Favor: BEAM MACK SALES & ...