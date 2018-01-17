Don't Miss
Mechanic’s Liens for January 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2018 0

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement.   MALLIA, GEORGE M Favor: GREGS CUSTOM EXTERIORS INC Amount: $5,469 Property Address: 215 KING ROAD CHURCHVILLE WIGGINS, ROXIE ANN Favor: GREGS CUSTOM EXTERIORS INC Amount: $250.0000 Property Address: 11 ABBT ...

