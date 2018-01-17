Report on New York’s tax options to be released

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tax officials in New York state are poised to release a study that looks at the state's options in light of the federal tax overhaul. The new federal tax changes enacted by Republicans in Washington cap a deduction for state and local taxes, meaning many people in high-tax states like New York ...