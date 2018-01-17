Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump administration to ask Supreme Court to intervene on DACA

Trump administration to ask Supreme Court to intervene on DACA

By: The Washington Post MARIA SACCHETTI January 17, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Tuesday said it would take the "rare step" of asking the Supreme Court to overturn a judge's ruling and allow the Trump administration to dismantle a program that provides work permits to undocumented immigrants raised in the United States. The Trump administration said it has appealed the judge's injunction — ...

