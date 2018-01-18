Don't Miss
Court Calendars for January 19, 2018

January 18, 2018

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Jan. 19 194.0—Coverco Inc v NYS Department of Economic Development - Alicia Cecile Rood - Allyson B Levine 195.0—People v Nekia R Burgess - Kimberly J Czapranski - Joseph Plukas 196.0—People v Wilbert Quinones - David R Juergens - Stephen X. O’Brien 197.0—People v Steven R Alexander - Guy A Talia - John ...

