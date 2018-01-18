Deeds filed January 5, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded January 5, 2018                   65   Brighton GMP LEASING INC to 150 METRO PARK LLC Property Address: 150 METRO PARK, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11969  Page: 573 Tax Account: 149.13-1-18.211 Full Sale Price: $1,100,000   Gates KLIMBACH, ROSE MARIE to NATIONSTAR HECM ACQUISITION TRUST 2017-1 Property Address: 98 BARNEY LANE, GATES 14606 Liber: 11969  Page: 436 Tax Account: 104.18-6-39 Full Sale Price: $140,188 FUSCO, SALVATORE  to BRISCO, MONICA  et al Property Address: ...

