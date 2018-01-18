Don't Miss
Longer sentence recommended for former police officer

Pre-sentence investigation uncovers alleged criminal plans

By: Bennett Loudon January 18, 2018 0

Federal officials, claiming that a former Irondequoit police officer has not accepted responsibility for cyberstalking an ex-girlfriend, and was actually planning more crimes, have recommended that he should get a prison sentence as much as three months longer than called for in his plea agreement. In October, William Rosica waived indictment and pleaded guilty to cyberstalking ...

