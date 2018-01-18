Longer sentence recommended for former police officer

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Federal officials, claiming that a former Irondequoit police officer has not accepted responsibility for cyberstalking an ex-girlfriend, and was actually planning more crimes, have recommended that he should get a prison sentence as much as three months longer than called for in his plea agreement. In October, William Rosica waived indictment and pleaded guilty to cyberstalking ...