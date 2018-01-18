Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: A bear market is lurking! But may be far off in time

Money Management: A bear market is lurking! But may be far off in time

By: Kevin B. Murray January 18, 2018 0

As the current bull market nears its ninth year, the question is: are we near the end of the long bull market? A bear market is generally considered to be a 20 percent or larger decline in the markets. If we use history as our guide, it is not a question of if we are going ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo