Mortgages filed January 5, 2018

Mortgages filed January 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 5, 2018                   67   Brockport RITCHIE, PETER W & RITCHIE, SANDRA J Property Address: 1392 CLARKSON PARMA TL RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9423 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 CALDER, HOMES Property Address: 5361 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9785 Lender: PRILEND FUNDING LLC Amount: $33,000.00   Churchville VAN NIEL, MARILYN & VAN NIEL, ROBERT R Property Address: 45 EULER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9340 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

