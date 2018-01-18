Mueller team would hardly be first lawyers to question Trump

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump was in a roomful of lawyers, venting about unfair treatment in the media that he said had understated his net worth and damaged his brand. It was December 2007, a decade before Trump would become president and routinely excoriate reporters for "fake news." This time, the businessman was facing a daylong deposition ...