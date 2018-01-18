Supreme Court critical of lawyer’s decision to concede guilt of client who claimed innocence

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court seemed reluctant Wednesday to validate a lawyer's decision to concede his client's guilt against the client's wishes, even if the attorney thought it was the best way to save the man from the death penalty. Justices liberal and conservative indicated such a strategy - to concede guilt and plead for mercy ...