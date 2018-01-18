Don't Miss
Home / Law / Supreme Court critical of lawyer’s decision to concede guilt of client who claimed innocence

Supreme Court critical of lawyer’s decision to concede guilt of client who claimed innocence

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes January 18, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court seemed reluctant Wednesday to validate a lawyer's decision to concede his client's guilt against the client's wishes, even if the attorney thought it was the best way to save the man from the death penalty. Justices liberal and conservative indicated such a strategy - to concede guilt and plead for mercy ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo