Don't Miss
Home / Law / Trump judicial appointee rules in favor of deported Mexican mother of four

Trump judicial appointee rules in favor of deported Mexican mother of four

By: The Washington Post Samantha Schmidt January 18, 2018 0

A federal appeals court in Cincinnati on Wednesday ordered U.S. immigration officials to reconsider the case of a Mexican mother-of-four who was deported in April, saying she showed credible evidence of threats to her safety from a Mexican drug cartel. The three-judge panel ruled that the Board of Immigration Appeals "abused its discretion" when it rejected ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo