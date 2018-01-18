Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Your Counsel: Employee severance agreements

Your Counsel: Employee severance agreements

By: Steven V. Modica January 18, 2018 0

More than ever before, and for good reasons, we who practice law limit ourselves to a finite number of areas. Notwithstanding, people come to us with a myriad of problems — many of which fall outside our expertise. Although a little knowledge is a dangerous thing, my goal for this column is to give you basic ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo