Anna Mercado Clark |Phillips Lytle LLP

Anna Mercado Clark has been elected partner at Phillips Lytle LLP. Clark has been with Phillips Lytle since 2011. Clark, who based in the firm’s New York City office, focuses her practice in the areas of business and commercial litigation, including banking/lender liability, and contract and business disputes. She also has extensive experience handling franchise litigation matters and e-discovery issues. Clark also counsels ...