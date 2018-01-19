Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 22, 2018

Court Calendars for January 22, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2018 0

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1 –Larry L Bedgood v Claireesa Simmons, 65 Denver St – Allen & O’Brien 2—S Wedge Holdings LLC v Ervin McGill, 181 Morton St – Harvey S Bunis 3—GML Development LLC v Andruell Thomas, Kelsey Kearney, et al, 176 Arbutus St – Harvey S Bunis 4—Legacy Properties Holdings LLC v Danmarie Alberhasky & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo