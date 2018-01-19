Lawyer: OJ Simpson is golfing a lot, staying in Las Vegas

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press KEN RITTER January 19, 2018 0

LAS VEGAS — O.J. Simpson is not planning to move from Nevada to Florida like he told state parole officials before he was released in October from Nevada state prison, his Las Vegas lawyer said Thursday. The 70-year-old former football hero, acquitted murder defendant and armed robbery inmate has not filed paperwork with parole officials to ...

