Monroe County turns down $2.6 million grant

Officials cite ‘unintended consequences’

By: Bennett Loudon January 19, 2018 0

Monroe County officials have turned down a $2.6 million state grant because the funding would have paid for attorneys to represent indigent parents much earlier in Family Court cases, which they claim would interfere with child neglect and abuse investigations. Monroe County spokesman Jesse Sleezer said in a written statement that the initiatives funded by the ...

