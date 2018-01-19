Don't Miss
Supreme Court puts order to redraw N. Carolina maps on hold

By: The Associated Press GARY D. ROBERTSON January 19, 2018 0

RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday delayed a lower-court order that would have forced North Carolina Republican lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional districts by next week because of excessive partisan bias in current lines. The justices announced the stay after legal briefs were filed for and against the GOP legislators' request for ...

