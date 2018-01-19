Wife of Michigan father deported after 30 years is coming to State of the Union

Cindy Garcia has had a long, exhausting and life-changing week. And by all appearances, the whirlwind is going to continue. On Monday morning, she watched immigration agents escort Jorge Garcia, her husband of 15 years, through the security gates at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, deporting him to Mexico after nearly three decades living and raising a family ...