Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Workplace Issues: Last chance agreement put employer on notice of sexual harassment

Workplace Issues: Last chance agreement put employer on notice of sexual harassment

By: Lindy Korn January 19, 2018 0

The Second Circuit has now clarified what  reasonable care was due to an employee who complained to her co-workers about sexual harassment and in turn the co-workers told a supervisor, who asked the employee about the situation. The issue was whether there was constructive notice of the sexual harassment created by the supervisor, who was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo