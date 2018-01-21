Don't Miss
Deeds filed January 8, 2018

January 21, 2018

Deeds   Recorded January 8, 2017                   70   WALSH, PATRICIA M et ano to PEPPARD, BETH A et ano Property Address: 399 BRONX DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11970  Page: 81 Tax Account: 148.17-1-17 Full Sale Price: $1 RAMNARINE-VAID, BEVERLY GEETA et ano to SMITH, SUSAN K Property Address: 155 CRANDON WAY, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11970  Page: 7 Tax Account: 150.10-2-57 Full Sale Price: $222,000 KEYSER, MARGARET C et ano ...

